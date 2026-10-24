Pakistan detains 517 Afghan citizens in a week — Dawn

Pakistan detained 517 Afghan citizens between October 11 and 17. This concerns both people without documents and holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACCs), Dawn reports, citing a joint report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to the report, 97% of all arrests and detentions during this period involved ACC holders and undocumented Afghans in Chagai, Peshawar and Karachi. Holders of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards accounted for 3%.

Return to Afghanistan

During the week, 3,883 Afghan citizens returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham, Chaman and Bahramcha border crossings. This is 10% fewer than during October 4–10, when 4,295 returns were recorded, including 961 deportations.

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The number of deportations during the week decreased by 48%, from 961 to 499. Of those who returned to Afghanistan, 83% had no documents, 9% were ACC holders and 8% were PoR holders. Most returns of PoR holders were processed through UNHCR voluntary repatriation centres.

Deportation statistics

Among those deported, 99% were undocumented Afghans, while PoR and ACC holders each accounted for 1%. Since April 1, 2025, 1,890,035 people have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan, of whom 237,387, or 13%, were deported.

From September 15, 2023, to October 17, 2026, about 2,744,068 Afghan citizens returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan in total. The main reason for returning for 95% of undocumented people and ACC holders was fear of arrest; among PoR holders, this figure was 68%.

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