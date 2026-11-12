In Kohat district in northwestern Pakistan, armed attackers ambushed police officers returning from a gold mining area in Gumbat. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, 10 police officers and 18 militants were killed in the clash, while another 12 police personnel were injured.

Attack on police officers

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said that law enforcement officers had been conducting an operation against illegal gold mining. As they were returning from a mine in the Gumbat area of Kohat district, they came under fire.

According to a senior local administration official, the attackers set fire to two police vehicles. Two more police vehicles and one private vehicle went missing after the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by the Pakistani Taliban

The Pakistani Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan movement claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in the country, including the attack on a police convoy in Gumbat. Another senior local administration official said that 10 militants were killed during a separate operation in the Orakzai area, and that they belonged to this group. The official also reported the seizure of a large quantity of weapons.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and expressed condolences over the deaths of the police officers. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life in the attack on law enforcement officers in Kohat.

Pakistani authorities link the increase in armed activity in the province bordering Afghanistan to the situation there. Afghanistan's Taliban authorities reject Islamabad's accusations that they allow militants to operate from their territory.

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