Ten law enforcement officers were killed in an attack on a police party in the Darabukach area near the city of Kohat in Pakistan. Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said that 18 attackers, whom they described as terrorists, were killed in the clash, Dawn reports.

According to police, law enforcement officers, together with the local civilian administration, were conducting an operation against people involved in illegal placer gold mining. The attack occurred as the party was returning after completing the operation. Among those killed was Deputy Superintendent of Police Haidar Zaman.

Injured officers and police statement

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Jawad Afridi said that 12 injured police officers were taken to hospital. Police said the attack was carried out by militants whom Pakistani authorities refer to as Fitna al Khawarij. The state uses this term for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan movement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police also claim that the attackers acted in connection with criminal groups. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed condolences to the families of those killed and requested a detailed report on the incident.

Restrictions due to illegal mining

The attack occurred a day after the Kohat district administration banned the parking of excavators within the Block-C, Block-D and adjacent gold-mining areas for 60 days. Authorities explained that equipment stored near residential buildings could be used for unauthorized mining.

In a separate order, the administration also prohibited the sale, purchase and supply of petroleum products in open containers for use in illegal gold mining.

Read us on