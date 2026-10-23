Four police officers were killed in a shootout during an operation in Karak district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Police also reported the deaths of two militants, Dawn reports.

Operation in Charpara

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, a search-and-strike operation was launched at noon on October 22 in the Charpara area. The previous evening, militants had set up a blockade there. Bomb disposal personnel, a drone operators' team, Rescue 15 staff and Rapid Response Force fighters took part in the operation.

Law enforcement officers raided the hideout of militant commander Kaiser Iqbal, where a shootout occurred. According to police, two militants were killed in the clash. At the time the statement was released, the operation was ongoing.

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Fallen law enforcement officers

Those killed included Counter Terrorism Department Deputy Superintendent of Police Imranuddin Khan, Latambar police station chief Sub-Inspector Afzal Awan, Constable Kazim, and Senior Constable Amjad from the bomb disposal unit.

The funerals of those killed were held with official honors. The ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Zulfiqar Hameed, senior civil administration officials, military personnel and police officers, as well as the families of the deceased. A police contingent paid its final respects, while officials laid floral wreaths on the coffins.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the incident and expressed condolences over the deaths of the law enforcement officers. According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies, the number of violence-related deaths in Pakistan rose by 83% in the third quarter of 2026. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounted for 98% of all such deaths in the country.

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