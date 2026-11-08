In Gujranwala, Pakistan, a suspect detained in a case involving the alleged repeated rape of his 14-year-old daughter has died. According to police, the man sustained fatal injuries when armed accomplices attacked law enforcement officers escorting him to an investigative procedure site in the Garjakh area.

Police version

As Dawn reports, a Gujranwala police spokesperson said that the suspect was in custody in a case involving sexual abuse of his daughter. According to law enforcement, these acts may have continued for at least a year.

Police were taking the detainee to a location where they were to conduct a recovery when they were intercepted by at least three armed men. According to the spokesperson, the attackers opened fire in an attempt to free the detainee. Police say he was killed by shots fired by his accomplices, while the other attackers managed to escape.

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Investigation and another incident

Law enforcement officers registered a case against the attackers and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

Police also reported another incident in the area under the jurisdiction of the Saddar Wazirabad police station. Tauseef Butt, whom police described as a drug dealer, died there. According to law enforcement, he and his accomplices tried to flee from a police checkpoint, opened fire on officers, and during the shootout Butt was killed by a shot fired by one of his accomplices. The other participants fled.

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