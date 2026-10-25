Pakistani security forces said they killed six militants during an intelligence-based operation in the Zarkani area of Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two servicemen were killed during the operation: 36-year-old Ghulam Murtaza and 30-year-old Tasir Ahmed.

As Dawn reports, the operation was conducted on October 24 after information was received about the presence of militants in the area. According to Pakistan’s military media wing, ISPR, weapons and ammunition were recovered from those killed.

Military statements

ISPR claims that the killed militants were involved in attacks on security forces, law enforcement officers and civilians. The agency also said they belonged to a group that Pakistani authorities call “Fitna al-Khawarij.” This term is used in Pakistan to refer to militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pakistan’s military also claims that the group is supported by India. India’s position on these claims was not provided in the report.

Security situation in the province

After the operation, measures to clear the Zarkani area of possible other militants continued, ISPR said. In August, 54 terrorist attacks were recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, excluding the merged districts, compared with 36 in July, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Earlier this month, security forces also said they killed eight militants during another operation in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies, the number of violence-related deaths in Pakistan rose by 83% in the third quarter of 2026, reversing the downward trend recorded in the first two quarters. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan together accounted for 98% of all deaths during this period.

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