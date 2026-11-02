Pakistan's security forces said they foiled an attempt at human trafficking in the Parum area of Panjgur district in Balochistan province. They detained 173 undocumented Afghan nationals, Dawn reports.

The detainees will be handed over to police

According to an official, all those detained will be handed over to police for further legal action. He also said that security forces would continue close monitoring and carry out measures to combat human trafficking.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Routes through Pakistan

Official sources said that many Afghan nationals become victims of human traffickers due to economic and social difficulties, as well as other factors in the country. According to them, such people try to reach Iran, Turkey and European countries through Pakistan.

The sources linked these journeys specifically to attempts to leave Afghanistan for other countries. They noted that people who choose routes through Pakistan may become dependent on human traffickers.

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