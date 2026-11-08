In Pakistan, a bill under consideration by the relevant committee of the National Assembly provides for merging the Privatization Commission and the Public-Private Partnership Authority. The new body is to be called the Privatization and Public-Private Partnership Commission. As The Express Tribune reports, the initiative is intended to facilitate the involvement of private investors in the construction of roads, hospitals, water supply systems and energy facilities.

Budget funding shortfall

According to the Privatization Commission, the federal development budget this year amounts to Rs1.126 trillion, compared with a stated need of Rs4.1 trillion. Economists link the proposed merger to the gap between infrastructure financing needs and the capacity of the state budget.

Public-private partnerships envisage that private companies can finance, build and manage projects, while the state usually provides the support needed for a project’s economic viability. The bill is to repeal the 2017 Public-Private Partnership Authority Act and introduce a single board and approval procedure for privatization transactions and PPP projects.

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A single procedure and risk control

The Privatization Commission stated that the new system will operate on the principle of “one window, one law and one accountable board.” Projects are expected to have defined timelines and separate teams, while funds for project preparation, the state contribution, viability support and PPP facilitation will not lapse at the end of the fiscal year.

Before approval, the state’s financial obligations under each PPP project will be reviewed by a risk management unit in the Finance Division. According to the Privatization Commission, Pakistan’s contingent liabilities under such projects already exceed Rs472 billion. The bill provides that PPP agreements will become public documents, while disputes will be resolved through mediation, arbitration or the Privatization Appellate Tribunal.

The board of the new commission will comprise between 11 and 15 members serving three-year terms, of whom between eight and 12 must be independent. They are to include at least one PPP expert and at least two women. The commission also stated that ongoing projects will not be halted during the reorganization.

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