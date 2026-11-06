In Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has required registered taxpayers to issue sales tax invoices for advance payments received for future supplies. The new procedures were introduced through SRO 2063 of 2026.

Taxpayers must also report tax liabilities on such advances in the return for the tax period in which the funds were received. Dawn reports.

A separate document for each payment

If several advance payments are received for a single supply, a separate invoice must be issued for each of them. The documents must be electronically linked to previous invoices to ensure full traceability of the transaction.

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After the supply is actually made, the registered taxpayer must issue a final invoice with references to documents concerning previously received advances. The value of the supply and tax already accounted for upon receipt of the prepayment will not be taxed again. Tax on the unpaid portion of the amount will be charged only on the residual value of the supply.

Rates and adjustments

The FBR clarified that advance payments will be taxed at the rate in effect at the time they are received. The rate effective on the date of the actual supply will apply to the amount that remains unpaid.

The rules also provide for adjustments in the event of an increase, reduction or refund of an advance payment or the value of a supply, as well as in cases of full or partial cancellation of a supply. Such changes will be made in accordance with Section 9 of the Sales Tax Act and the procedures set out in Rules 19–22. Taxpayers must electronically retain and link invoices for advances, debit and credit notes, as well as final invoices.

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