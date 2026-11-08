In Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, an online registration system has been launched for traders seeking tax exemptions on goods imported from China through the Khunjerab Pass for local consumption. The Gilgit-Baltistan Traders Registration and Exemption System was inaugurated by the region’s Chief Minister Amjad Hussain.

As Dawn reports, traders with a registered company or partnership firm will be able to use the relief. According to Hussain, the online system is intended to ensure the transparency of the procedure and prevent unfair treatment of applicants.

Relief limit: 4 billion rupees

Last year, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the committee’s recommendations to exempt Gilgit-Baltistan residents from income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty on goods from China intended exclusively for local consumption.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue issued a regulatory order to implement these measures. The annual amount of tax relief was capped at 4 billion Pakistani rupees for 2,403 commodity items. The terms of tax exemption will be reviewed every two years.

Plans to establish a trade zone

The Gilgit-Baltistan government was instructed to determine a mechanism for allocating the 4 billion rupee tax-relief quota among local traders importing goods from China. Local companies and firms must register with the regional Department of Industries and Commerce.

Amjad Hussain also instructed officials to prepare proposals for establishing a free trade zone in Gilgit. According to him, it is planned to be developed at the expense of the Gilgit-Baltistan government in order to provide local and foreign traders with a venue and the necessary conditions for doing business.

Read us on