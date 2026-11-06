In Rahimabad in Pakistan's Swat district, police detained two serving constables in a case involving the alleged gang rape of a woman who had arrived from Peshawar. Dawn reports.

Detention of suspects

According to police, a resident of Peshawar filed a complaint, stating that two unknown men on a motorcycle sexually assaulted her. Swat District Police Officer Umar Khan ordered that the suspects be identified and detained.

Rahimabad police station chief Zahidullah Khan and his team identified and detained the two men using CCTV footage. Police confirmed that both detainees serve as constables.

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Investigation and internal review

According to preliminary investigation findings, the men allegedly took the woman and her husband to a hotel room, where they sexually assaulted her. Police say they also threatened to kill the woman if she disclosed the incident.

Umar Khan said that, according to preliminary information, the suspects committed the alleged crime while off duty. Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an internal review. Khan said that if the allegations are confirmed, strict legal and disciplinary action will be taken against the constables.

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