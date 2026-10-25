In Pakistan, police have detained two household employees in a case involving the alleged theft of property from the residence of former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. The house is located in the village of Dhok-Amb, within the jurisdiction of the Jatli police station in Jhelum district, Punjab province. As The Express Tribune reports, the value of the missing property is estimated at millions of Pakistani rupees.

What property went missing

According to the first information report, Ashraf’s personal assistant arrived at the residence and found that one of the household employees was absent. Police officers guarding the house told him that the employee had not appeared since the previous night.

During an inspection of the premises, it was discovered that three air conditioners, two doors, three windows, a grass-cutting machine, carpets, three fans, decorative items, tableware and other valuables were missing.

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Police position

The personal assistant filed a report with Jatli police, naming one household employee and asking for another to be questioned as well. A Rawalpindi police spokesperson said that the preliminary investigation indicates the likely involvement of both employees, after which they were taken into custody.

According to the spokesperson, investigators are checking the version that the items may have disappeared during different periods of these employees’ work at the residence. Police said that the suspects are to be brought before a court after evidence is collected.

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