Pakistan arrests man wanted for 16 years — Dawn

In Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained Noor Ahmed, who had been wanted for 16 years in a case involving the illegal transportation of people to Greece, Dawn reports. The arrest was carried out by officers of the FIA's anti-human trafficking unit in Rawalpindi.

The case is being investigated by the FIA

According to the FIA Islamabad Zone, Ahmed, from Mandi Bahauddin, is named in a registered criminal case report. The agency said that he had been evading law enforcement for 16 years.

The FIA claims that the detainee was involved in facilitating citizens' travel to Greece via illegal routes through Iran and Turkey. These claims represent the position of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Special team

The FIA said that a special team to arrest wanted persons was formed on the instructions of FIA Islamabad Zone Director Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari. It was led by Inspector Zahid Bhatti and also included Assistant Sub-Inspector Rafiq and Senior Constable Waqas Gujjar.

The agency added that the role of other individuals in the case is to be determined during the investigation. The FIA said it would continue legal action against people involved in migrant smuggling and illegal immigration.

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