Pakistan detains suspect in theft of phones from 59 women — Dawn

In Karachi, Pakistan, police said they had detained the main suspect in the alleged theft of mobile phones from 59 women. According to law enforcement, on October 1, the women were taken to a farmhouse in the Gadap area allegedly for job interviews.

As Dawn reports, the detainee was identified as Babar, also known as Sahil Salman. Malir district Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Khaliq Pirzada said that 40 mobile phones were recovered from him.

Detention according to police information

According to Pirzada, the suspect was detained after police received information while he was allegedly on his way to sell 40 phones in order to destroy evidence. Police also said they had information indicating that another 19 phones may be with another suspect who is in hiding.

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Law enforcement said they had earlier detained Waqas, who booked the farmhouse, event coordinator Nargis, and Shahzad. The latter is suspected of helping the main suspect escape by motorcycle after the alleged theft of the phones.

Police version of fake job vacancies

According to police, Babar, with Nargis's assistance, created a WhatsApp group and posted job advertisements to lure women. He then, according to investigators, hired a bus that transported them to the farmhouse. During questioning, the suspect, according to police, said he had planned the alleged theft after watching films.

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