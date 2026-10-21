In Lahore, Pakistan, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) detained the main suspect in a case involving the sale of counterfeit US postage stamps. According to Dawn, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida had previously stated that the 33-year-old native of Khanewal was suspected of operating an unauthorized website through which more than 5 million counterfeit US postage labels were allegedly sold.

Website operations

Atif Amir, additional director of the NCCIA’s regional unit in Lahore, said that the suspect operated the website LabelsBank.com from August 2023 to September 2026. According to the agency, the website was used to advertise and sell counterfeit US postage stamps, and the activity itself continued for about three years.

According to Amir, more than 5 million stamps were sold through the website at approximately $2 each. The value of the transactions, estimated based on the stated sales volume, amounts to about 35 billion Pakistani rupees. At the same time, US prosecutors stated that the scheme allegedly caused the US Postal Service losses of more than $126 million.

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Review of financial transactions

The NCCIA said it is examining the financial trail of the operation. According to the agency, transactions through 16 bank accounts are being investigated in the case: seven of them were allegedly linked to the suspect, five to his brother, two to his wife, and one each to his sister and aunt. Investigators are also determining whether relatives could have been involved in the use of accounts linked to the online business.

To search for the suspect and identify members of the network, the NCCIA established eight special teams in Punjab, Islamabad and Sindh. They conducted raids at 35 locations and questioned 47 people. Investigators also analyzed 122 phone connection data records, 50 IMEI tracking reports, and audio and video recordings from 120 cameras. The agency is determining who else may have been involved in operating the website, processing orders, receiving payments or distributing counterfeit stamps.

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