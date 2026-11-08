Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced the detention of six suspects in cases involving the illegal smuggling of migrants, overseas employment fraud and abuse of official authority. Those detained include two employees of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco). Operations were conducted by FIA units in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur from October 30 to November 6, Dawn reports.

Case involving smuggling to Europe

On November 2, Zahid Ahmad was detained in Dera Ghazi Khan. The FIA suspects him of organizing the illegal smuggling of people to Europe, including Italy, via Libya. According to the agency, the investigation began after Hammad Ahmad was deported from Libya to Pakistan on October 29.

According to the FIA, Zahid Ahmad and his accomplice Rizwan Ahmad Shamas promised the victim a highly paid job in Italy in October 2025. Investigators claim that instead of arranging the trip legally, they transported the man through Nepal to Libya and handed him over to foreign intermediaries. There, he was allegedly unlawfully detained, tortured and money was demanded from his family. The FIA said that about 8.05 million Pakistani rupees were likely obtained from the family through cash payments and bank transfers.

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Visa fraud and the case involving Mepco employees

In another case, the FIA detained Nasir Ahmad in Bahawalpur, whom the agency said had previously been declared wanted. He is suspected of receiving 1.133 million rupees in exchange for a promise of employment and a work visa abroad. According to investigators, he failed to fulfill his obligations.

The FIA also detained Shabbir Ahmad Pasha in Multan, who is suspected of receiving 600,000 rupees for promising to arrange a work visa to Romania, and Muhammad Akram from Vehari in a case involving 300,000 rupees for a visa to Dubai. The FIA claims that the promised visas were not issued and the money was not returned.

Separately, the agency detained two Mepco employees: Rao Muhammad Shakir from the first Mian Channu subdivision and Line Superintendent I Aamir Mushtaq. They are accused of illegally installing two low-voltage power grid poles, arranging metered connections and facilitating the unauthorized electrification of a residential complex. The investigation is ongoing.

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