Authorities in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province demolished illegally built shops, business centres and other structures during a campaign against land encroachment, Dawn reports.

Operation in Charsadda

The Charsadda district administration launched a large-scale operation on the governor’s instructions. Illegal structures were demolished and encroached plots were cleared in Charsadda city, on Peshawar Road, as well as in the areas of Tangi, Sherpao and other localities.

According to the administration, the campaign aims to reclaim public land, clear roads and markets of illegal structures, and facilitate pedestrian and vehicle movement. Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad said the operation would continue across the district without a selective approach.

In Tangi tehsil, a separate land-reclamation operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Akhlaq Ahmad and Additional Assistant Commissioner Adnan Zahid. The administration was assisted by police and municipal workers.

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At Sherpao bazaar, traders protested against the demolition of dozens of shops. They claim that the demolition was carried out without prior notice, causing entrepreneurs substantial financial losses and putting their livelihoods at risk. Representatives of traders’ organisations met with Mansoor Arshad, who promised to effectively resolve the issues they raised.

Demolition along the highway

A separate operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat district. Temporary and permanent structures were demolished on both sides of the busy Peshawar—Karachi highway in the Serai Gambila bazaar area. The work was led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Rafiq Gandapur.

Excavators and tractors, as well as the anti-encroachment unit of the municipal administration, were deployed in the operation. Authorities reported clearing both sides of the Indus Highway of illegal structures. Gandapur said the administration would not allow state land and road shoulders to be used for commercial or other activities, as goods displayed by traders obstruct traffic.

The same measures were also carried out on Thursday in the districts of Mardan, Nowshera and Bajaur.

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