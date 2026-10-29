The administration of Bajaur district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has introduced a 10-day ban on travelling on motorcycles with passengers. The restriction was imposed immediately under Article 144 of Pakistan’s Code of Criminal Procedure due to the security situation, Dawn reports.

The restriction will remain in force until November 7

The relevant order was issued by the office of Bajaur Deputy Commissioner Adnan Farid. The notice said the decision was made taking into account intelligence and police information.

The authorities pointed to the current security situation and the possibility that motorcycles could be used in terrorist activity. The order explained the need for preventive measures by the necessity of ensuring public safety, preventing incidents, and maintaining law and order and peace in the district.

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Liability for violations

The ban will remain in force until November 7 unless it is amended or lifted earlier. Violating the order is punishable under Article 188 of Pakistan’s Penal Code, for disobedience to an order lawfully issued by a public servant.

On September 5, Bajaur authorities had already imposed a similar 15-day ban, also citing the security situation.

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