In Hyderabad, Pakistan, the district administration halted the demolition of a 1936 house that has been recommended for inclusion on the list of cultural heritage sites. Before officials intervened, part of the structure had already been dismantled, Dawn reports.

The building is located near Faujdarī Road. Its exterior facing Station Road features projecting balconies with stone carvings and large windows with wooden panels. Its architectural value was the reason for recommending protected status for the site, but the technical committee has not yet made a final decision.

Notices for people claiming rights to the property

Assistant Commissioner Noor Hussain stopped the work late on Monday evening. He subsequently issued notices to Mohammad Arif Sheikh, who claims rights to properties numbered City Survey 433/1, 434 and 435 in Block F, as well as Mohammad Zahid Sheikh, who claims rights to part of property number 433. They were asked to provide ownership documents, approvals, permits and no-objection certificates within three days.

Zawar Rukun ud Din Qureshi, a representative of the culture department, said the owner had been warned not to demolish the exterior part of the structure. According to him, the recommendation to list the house as a heritage monument was submitted back in 2025. Arif Sheikh claimed that he had checked the site’s status and found that it had not yet been included on the heritage list.

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Possible legal action

On Wednesday, the deputy director for heritage at the Department of Antiquities and Archaeology sent the owner a separate notice concerning the unauthorized demolition of a recommended heritage site. He was summoned to the department on November 2 to consider possible objections to granting the house protected status and the issue of legal action.

The department said that demolition without prior permission violated Section 10(i) of the Sindh Cultural Heritage Preservation Act, 1994, and ordered all work to stop. The agency also asked the regional office of the Sindh Building Control Authority not to issue demolition or construction permits until the technical committee considers the case.

According to Arif Sheikh, part of the house collapsed after rain, so his brother Mohammad Asif attempted to dismantle a canopy on the first floor to avoid danger. A shop with a different owner operates on the building’s ground floor.

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