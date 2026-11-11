In Karachi, Pakistan, an initiative has been launched to install commemorative blue plaques on the homes of prominent people who lived or still live in the city’s central district. The program is intended to recognize their contributions and restore the district’s historical, intellectual and cultural identity, Dawn reports.

An example of the London initiative

The District Central Commemorative Plaques Initiative was launched following the example of an initiative that emerged in London in the 19th century. Such blue plaques are installed on buildings to indicate the historical connection of the location with a well-known person.

Taha Saleem, the deputy commissioner of the central district, said that plaques have already been installed on the home of artist Sadequain in Federal B Area Block 13, as well as on the homes of the late qawwali performer Amjad Sabri and presenter, actor and comedian Umer Sharif in Liaquatabad.

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Committee and barcodes

According to Saleem, many residents of Karachi’s central district later moved to other parts of the city or left it. Some prominent figures have also died, but their roots, he said, remain connected to the district.

The official said he is forming a committee to identify other people worthy of such recognition. He also plans to add barcodes to the plaques, which, when scanned, will provide information about the respective person’s life, contributions and achievements.

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