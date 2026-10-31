In Pakistan’s Punjab province, NASA satellites detected 13,241 fire hotspots from October 1 to 29, compared with 3,158 in India’s Punjab. This is 4.2 times more, Dawn reports, citing an analysis by the environmental platform HamariHawa.

The study is based on data from NASA’s FIRMS system, collected by VIIRS instruments aboard the Suomi NPP, NOAA-20 and NOAA-21 satellites. According to HamariHawa’s assessment, 92% of the detected hotspots in Pakistan’s Punjab were located on agricultural land and were likely linked to field burning.

Highest activity at the end of October

During the final seven days of the month, satellites recorded 6,655 hotspots, or about half of the total for the entire period. The highest number was recorded on October 29 — 1,327.

Based on data from the Suomi NPP satellite alone, which HamariHawa used to compare figures across different years, 4,562 hotspots were detected in Pakistan’s Punjab and 918 in India’s Punjab. For comparison, in 2019 the situation was the opposite: 14,002 hotspots were recorded in India’s Punjab versus 2,908 in Pakistan’s Punjab.

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The platform’s historical analysis also showed that the number of satellite-detected field fires in India’s Punjab declined by 95% in 2021–2025. In Pakistan’s province, by contrast, this figure increased by 33% between 2019 and 2025.

Hotspots near Lahore

The largest number of hotspots in Pakistan’s Punjab was recorded in Okara district — 2,144. It was followed by Gujranwala with 1,011 and Nankana Sahib with 1,003 hotspots. Together, these three districts accounted for 4,158 detections — more than all of India’s Punjab during the same period.

HamariHawa notes that smoke from agricultural fires in areas around Lahore may worsen air quality in the city depending on wind direction. At the same time, satellite data show only locations where burning was ongoing during a satellite overpass: they do not determine the area burned or the volume of smoke, and some fires may go undetected because of clouds or dense smog.

Amid worsening air quality, provincial authorities deployed 67 rapid-response teams to identify and stop the burning of crop residue in fields. According to IQAir, at 13:00 on October 31, Lahore’s air quality index stood at 232 points, corresponding to the “very unhealthy” category.

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