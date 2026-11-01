In Palestine, Israeli military personnel detained five Palestinians during raids in the town of Burin, south of Nablus, and in the Qalandiya refugee camp, located north of East Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Raids in Burin and Qalandiya

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Media Office, Israeli forces searched homes in Burin and detained four young men. The military detained another young man in the Qalandiya refugee camp.

Anadolu Agency notes that the Israeli military conducts almost daily raids in the West Bank, detaining men, women and children. According to the agency, such operations are often accompanied by attacks on family members during searches, as well as damage to and destruction of property.

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Data on prisoners

According to Palestinian data, about 9,350 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 90 women. Human rights organizations state that prisoners are subjected to torture, starvation and inadequate medical care, which, they say, has led to dozens of deaths.

According to Palestinian estimates, since October 2023, the Israeli army has intensified operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. During this period, more than 1,220 Palestinians were killed there, about 13,350 were injured, and more than 26,000 people were detained.

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