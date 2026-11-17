In Palestine, in the Gaza Strip, residents and eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces are using quadcopters to drop boxes containing explosives onto or near Palestinian homes. According to them, the explosives are detonated remotely, resulting in the destruction of buildings and damage to property.

Reports of operations in several areas

As Anadolu Agency reports, residents have been observing this tactic for about a week in areas near Israeli army positions. Witnesses said the boxes contain several kilograms of explosives. Video footage shows drones dropping boxes onto the roofs of homes.

Such operations were reported east of the Zeitoun and Tuffah neighborhoods in Gaza City, as well as in the eastern part of Deir al-Balah and in the Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the enclave. Local sources said that on Friday, dozens of Palestinians left the Zeitoun area, fearing that their homes could become the next targets.

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Destruction near refugee camps

According to local sources, on Monday drones dropped explosive boxes near the Wadi Gaza bridge on Salah al-Din Street, as well as north of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps. They reported at least seven such operations, which caused powerful explosions and significant destruction.

On November 10, Israeli forces, according to local sources, destroyed two previously evacuated homes east of the Maghazi refugee camp in the same way. Local sources also reported four similar instances of destruction near Dar al-Salam Hospital in northeastern Khan Younis.

Gaza's Health Ministry said that 1,650 Palestinians had been killed and another 5,975 injured as a result of Israel's violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025.

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