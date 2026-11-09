In Panama, Panama City Hall reported the handover of 70 temporary homes to families who lost their housing as a result of the October 9 earthquake. The housing was provided under the Chantín pa’ la Gente program, financed by donations from citizens and business representatives, The Rio Times reports.

The handover of temporary housing began on October 14. Assistance was provided, in particular, to families in Tonosí and Las Tablas in Los Santos province, as well as in Soná in Veraguas province. City Hall announced the transfer of 70 homes on November 8.

Earthquake in Panama

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 7.7 earthquake at 12:56 local time on October 9. Its epicenter was located approximately 10 kilometers west-southwest of the rural settlement of Pitalosa Arriba, and the focal depth was 10 kilometers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

About two and a half hours later, another magnitude 6.6 earthquake occurred near Río Grande. Los Santos and Veraguas are among four provinces where the government is rebuilding housing after the earthquake.

Permanent housing plan

On October 27, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino said he had ordered the construction of another 1,400 homes in addition to the 1,300 already under construction. In total, the government plans about 2,700 permanent homes for families in the provinces of Coclé, Veraguas, Herrera and Los Santos.

Housing Minister Jaime Jované said that more than 2,000 homes are to be completed by March 2027. According to the president, temporary structures will also be installed near construction sites for families during the work.

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