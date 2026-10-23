Panama’s Ministry of Health has confirmed a second death linked to the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that occurred on October 9. In Veraguas province, 60-year-old Regina Miranda died after suffering a severe head injury during an evacuation from a school in Santiago de Veraguas, Anadolu Agency reports.

Injury during evacuation

During the earthquake, Miranda was performing administrative duties at the Romulo Arrocha school. While leaving the building, she fell and sustained a severe traumatic brain injury. The woman was taken to the Luis “Chicho” Fabrega Hospital for specialized neurosurgical treatment, but died despite doctors’ efforts.

The first victim of the disaster was 68-year-old Elena Barria. She died on October 14 after a wall fell on her at her home in Macaracas, Los Santos province. The earthquake caused her severe abdominal injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tens of thousands affected

According to Panama’s National Civil Protection System, as of October 20, more than 35,000 people had been affected by the consequences of the earthquake. A total of 5,628 people were staying in 126 temporary shelters, while humanitarian aid was being provided to 175 communities.

The disaster damaged homes, schools, medical facilities, churches, roads and bridges in the provinces of Los Santos, Veraguas, Herrera and Cocle. Authorities reported damage to 619 educational institutions and 120 medical facilities. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 39 kilometers northwest of the city of Tonosi in the southwestern part of Los Santos province.

Read us on