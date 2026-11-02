In Randfontein, South Africa, 28 approved households from the informal settlement of Sporong are still waiting to be relocated to safer government housing. Earlier, nearly 600 residents were forced to leave their homes due to violent attacks, TimesLIVE reports.

Fear after the attacks

The settlement came into the spotlight after a series of reports of home break-ins. Residents suspected so-called zama-zamas — people linked to illegal mining — of carrying out the attacks. Those who left Sporong found temporary shelter in a community hall about 13 kilometres from the settlement.

Residents who later returned to their homes say they still fear the attacks could recur during the festive period. One resident, Portia Thembani, said that during an attack in December 2025, people burst into the premises and demanded money and mobile phones. According to her, the attackers pointed a gun at her, searched her shop, fired a shot and threatened to return if residents spoke about the attack.

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Relocation and security measures

After the attacks, the Gauteng provincial government announced a mobile police station, the deployment of military personnel and the gradual relocation of families. At the same time, residents said that the military stayed there for only a few days, while the mobile police station was moved about four months ago without explanation. Community representative Elsie Mokobane said that there have been no new attacks since these measures were introduced and that police respond to calls.

Gauteng's Department of Human Settlements said it had already allocated housing to 177 Sporong households under the Western Mega Project and the Dan Tloome Mega Project. Before the latest allocation, 54 approved households were waiting for housing; on 29 October, 26 of them received houses, leaving 28 still waiting. Another 19 applications are under review. The department explained the delays by the completion of construction, quality checks and security risks linked to illegal mining in the area around the settlement.

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