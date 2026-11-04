According to TimesLIVE, South African police classified 33 of the 1,633 polling stations in the Western Cape province as high-risk during preparations for the elections. The publication cites political intolerance and protests among the threats to the electoral process in the region.

Risk assessment

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi said preparations for the elections had been underway for several months. According to him, the work included planning, risk assessment, developing contingency plans and identifying security threats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police assessed risks at polling stations as part of preparations for the vote. Identifying polling stations with a high level of risk is part of this preparatory work, Dyantyi said.

TimesLIVE publication

The TimesLIVE article was published on November 3, 2026, in a section dedicated to the 2026 municipal elections. It was prepared by senior reporter Yoliswa Sobuwa.

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