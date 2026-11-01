In Gqeberha, South Africa, 72-year-old artist Annette Kamfer presented a new collection of watercolours at the Art on Target gallery after a two-year break from creative work related to health problems. This is only the artist’s third solo exhibition in more than 50 years of her career, Daily Maverick reports.

Kamfer said that after receiving awards in 2019 and 2020, she was diagnosed with osteoporosis and Parkinson’s disease. Due to tremors and memory problems, she stepped away from painting. According to the artist, she sometimes could not read her own handwriting, and an idea for a sketch could disappear before the pencil touched the paper.

Watercolour awards

In 2019, Kamfer won first prize at the International Watermedia Festival in Somerset West, and the following year she received an award from the International Watercolor Society in Poland. The artist specialises in watercolour because she values the complexity of this technique.

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Her works are dedicated to places she has seen and people she has known personally. The exhibits include a portrait of her granddaughter Ame. Trips to Israel, Greece, Mauritius and various European countries also became a source of inspiration for the artist. Some paintings in the exhibition depict Yemeni markets and were created under the impression of Kamfer’s missionary work in Yemen.

Return to work

Several months ago, the artist picked up her brush again and prepared a series for an exhibition in the city where she was born. She noted that she displays only works with which she is completely satisfied and thanked the local arts community for its support.

Gallery owner Bretten-Ann Mulman called Kamfer a master watercolourist and noted that her presence gives the gallery’s students an opportunity to learn about the creative process and the difficulties faced by a professional artist. The exhibition will run until 7 November.

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