In Johannesburg, South Africa, homeless man Thabo Malangu was admitted to a rehabilitation program after numerous complaints from drivers about allegedly aggressive behavior near traffic lights in the Fourways area. In an interview with TimesLIVE, he said that he regrets his actions and is trying to recover.

Drivers’ complaints

Esports broadcast host and content creator Samantha Wright, known as Tech Girl, described a second unpleasant encounter with Malangu at the intersection of Witkoppen Road and Main Road. According to her, the man stood in front of her car, hit the vehicle and side mirror, and spat in her direction.

Wright contacted the local councillor and the Lonehill Residents Association, after which she was advised to contact Douglasdale police. Her social media video prompted responses from other drivers, including women, who reported similar experiences.

Following the publicity, Malangu was arrested. However, the court dismissed the case due to a lack of evidence, and the man was released.

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Addiction treatment

Local activist and pastor Kurt van Heerden, who has worked with people with addictions for ten years, tracked down Malangu and took him to the Centre for Transformation in the West Rand. There, he was admitted to a heroin addiction rehabilitation program.

The centre’s CEO, Pastor Nello Sibinda, said that Malangu acknowledged his aggressive behavior. According to Sibinda, it occurred when he began experiencing withdrawal. Malangu himself said he had been homeless for eight years and was struggling with addiction: “I am glad to be here. I am trying to recover. I am very, very sorry, and I want to stop all this.”

Case manager Lindsay Holland noted that giving up heroin is a painful process, but Malangu is showing determination to undergo treatment. Wright said she was glad he was receiving help and expressed hope that he would be able to start a new life.

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