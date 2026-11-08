In Motherwell, a township in the South African city of Gqeberha, 44-year-old Luxolo Namette was killed near a local barber shop. According to TimesLIVE, citing police, the man left the establishment to answer a phone call. According to preliminary police information, an unidentified attacker then shot him twice in the head.

Attack circumstances

The shooting occurred at around 3:44 p.m. on Saturday on Umnulu Street in the NU 9 area of Motherwell. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said Namette fell to his knees and died at the scene from his injuries.

When law enforcement received the report of the murder, officers were patrolling the area. After arriving at the scene, they spoke with the victim's sister.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

Police recovered cartridges, earbuds and two mobile phones at the scene. Provincial police leadership led by Commissioner Vuyisile Nkatha, as well as forensic and pathology specialists, also arrived there.

The suspect has not yet been identified, the motive for the murder is also unknown, and no arrests have been made. Nkatha urged residents who may have seen or heard something to provide information to investigators.

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