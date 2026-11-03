In Kariega, South Africa, the home of Keizel Forbes, a Democratic Alliance candidate for the municipal council in Ward 50, was gutted by a fire late Monday evening. Her 17-year-old daughter was asleep in the house during the fire and injured her leg. According to Forbes, all family members escaped the house and are safe.

Circumstances of the fire

As Daily Maverick reports, police were called to the home at 22:35. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said that, according to preliminary information, a window was broken, petrol was poured into a room, and it was then set alight.

The girl woke up to the sound of breaking glass and the smell of petrol. She saw a fire in her room and tried to extinguish the flames, but they spread. Other family members also tried to put out the fire, but it engulfed a significant part of the house, including an adjoining room.

The fire destroyed the bedrooms, beds, shower and most of the family’s belongings. Forbes said that only Bibles and identity documents survived.

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Investigation and reaction

Forbes believes the attack may have targeted her because of her involvement in politics and community work, rather than her children. She said she does not intend to stop working in the community because of the incident.

The case was referred to the Nelson Mandela Bay district investigative team. Firefighters, bomb disposal specialists, criminal intelligence officers, staff from the local forensic centre and municipal police also worked at the scene.

Democratic Alliance leader in the Eastern Cape Andrew Whitfield condemned the attack and called on police to conduct a swift and thorough investigation. Forbes joined the Democratic Alliance in April 2026, and in August she was announced as the party’s candidate in Ward 50, which has historically been an African National Congress ward.

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