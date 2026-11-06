In Welkom, South Africa, a court sentenced 37-year-old Christian Francisco Fortaleza van der Linde to three life terms in prison. He was found guilty on 119 charges related to the sexual abuse and exploitation of three minors over several years, TimesLIVE reports.

Sentence on 119 charges

The decision was handed down by the Welkom Regional Court, which heard the case as a specialised sexual offences court. The man pleaded guilty to charges including rape, sexual grooming of children, creating and distributing child sexual abuse material, kidnapping a minor and attempted murder.

According to South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority, the crimes took place between 2015 and 2024. Agency spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said that van der Linde gained access to the first victim when she was 12, exploiting a relationship of trust. Between 2015 and 2020, he repeatedly sexually abused the child and created child sexual abuse material which, according to the prosecution, he sold and distributed through a pornography website.

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Case circumstances

The second victim, who was 11 at the beginning of the crimes, was exploited by the man between 2022 and 2024, according to the prosecution. After the crimes were exposed, he unlawfully moved and kidnapped her and attempted to kill the child during an incident the prosecution described as an attempted murder-suicide.

Senokoatsane also said that the accused manipulated the second victim and instructed her to create sexual abuse material involving a third minor without the latter’s knowledge. These materials were found in his possession. The prosecution also reported that the man attempted to damage electronic devices and destroy evidence.

During sentencing, statements on the impact of the crimes on the victims and their families were submitted to the court. According to the prosecution, two victims were suicidal as a result of what they experienced and continue to suffer severe psychological trauma. The prosecution also expressed concern that the photographs and videos created could continue to be distributed.

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