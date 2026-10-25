In Gqeberha, South Africa, two drivers died following a suspected road rage incident on the evening of October 23. According to TimesLIVE, the incident occurred at about 20:27 on Circular Drive in the Lorraine area.

Fatal confrontation

The South African Police Service said that the 56-year-old driver of a white Honda Accord was allegedly involved in a road rage incident with an unidentified man driving a blue or silver SUV. Law enforcement officers have not established the exact make and model of the SUV.

According to police, during the confrontation, the SUV driver fatally stabbed the Honda driver. Walmer police are investigating a murder case and are seeking information about the SUV driver or the circumstances of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crash after the incident

According to police, after the incident, the SUV driver attempted to leave the scene but soon lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a wall near the intersection of Circular Drive and Henri Botha Street.

The SUV driver died at the crash scene. Police urged witnesses and people who may know the driver's identity or have information about the incident to contact Walmer police detectives.

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