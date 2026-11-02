A court in Modimolle, South Africa, on November 2 found Imanuela David and Floriana Joseph guilty of conspiracy to break into a house and theft of $580,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm. Their co-accused Ndilinasho Joseph, Floriana Joseph's brother, was acquitted on all counts, Daily Maverick reports.

Money in the sofa

The theft took place in February 2020 at the farm in Limpopo province. According to the prosecution, Floriana Joseph, who worked as a cleaner at Phala Phala, found cash hidden in a sofa and told her brother about it. The prosecution considered David, who knew both of them, to be the organizer of the subsequent break-in.

The stolen funds are now estimated at more than 9 million rand. During the proceedings, the prosecution presented evidence that David travelled to the Phala Phala area twice before the break-in in February 2020, as well as information about his financial situation during that period.

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The court heard evidence that David spent more than 5 million rand on a fleet of expensive cars, including purchasing one of them for the mother of his child. It also concerned 250,000 rand for dental grills, 70,000 rand for diamonds for a Rolex watch, and 1 million rand for property in Rustenburg.

Criticism of the investigation

David denied claims that his money came from the theft. His defense stated that substantial sums had arrived even before the crime through car imports and exports, as well as work at his uncle's construction company. The lawyer also provided an invoice which, according to the defense, showed that more than 1 million rand had been credited for an earthmoving truck three months before the theft.

Magistrate Peter Mantata criticized the investigation, noting the absence of fingerprints and usable video recordings that would show the people who broke into the president's house. He also noted that a criminal case was opened only two years after the theft. Sentencing for David and Floriana Joseph was scheduled for November 13, 2026.

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