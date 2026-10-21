In Johannesburg, South Africa, former police general Mulangi Mphego was released on bail of 5,000 rand on October 20 after being arrested in a case involving unlawful possession of ammunition. He is accused of storing more than 100 rounds of ammunition seized during a search of his home earlier this year, Daily Maverick reports.

The ammunition case

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority said that, following further investigation, the seized ammunition likely belonged to the state and was manufactured specifically for use by the South African Police Service. According to the prosecution, Mphego did not have the required permit or other lawful authorization to possess it.

During a hearing at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, it emerged that Mphego has no previous convictions or pending criminal cases. The prosecution did not oppose his release on bail. The next hearing was scheduled for November 3, 2026.

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Search conducted as part of another investigation

Police said that a search of Mphego's home in Centurion was carried out on July 6, 2026. During the operation, investigators also seized documents and electronic devices that may be connected to the investigation into the death of Sindile Mphazi, the deputy national police commissioner for crime detection.

Mphazi died in 2021. South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority said that the search was part of the ongoing investigation into his death, and that Mphego is a suspect in the case. He previously served as acting head of the police criminal intelligence division. In 2009, Mphego was involved in a case on charges of defeating the ends of justice, which was withdrawn from court in 2010.

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