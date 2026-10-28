In Bethlehem, South Africa, the specialised commercial crimes court sentenced 45-year-old Thabo Mosupa, a former employee of the local Thabo Mofutsanyana municipality, to five years in prison for fraud and money laundering. According to TimesLIVE, he was found guilty on several counts of these crimes.

Transfer for the compensation fund

The case concerns 2017, when the municipality transferred more than R1.4 million as a compensation payment in accordance with the law on compensation for occupational injuries and diseases. The funds were initially transferred to a Nedbank account, but were returned to the municipality after the account was found to be invalid.

The money was later transferred to an FNB account that was believed to belong to the compensation fund. However, the compensation fund of the Department of Employment and Labour said it had not received this payment and provided the municipality with the correct Absa account details.

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Private company account

The municipality launched an internal investigation, after which a criminal case was opened and referred to the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation unit in Bethlehem. The investigation established that the FNB account into which more than R1.4 million had been transferred was linked to The Seven One Stop, a company owned by Mosupa.

The Seven One Stop was also fined R700,000. The execution of the fine was suspended for five years on condition that the company is not found guilty of fraud or theft during that period.

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