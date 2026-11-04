Voting is under way in South Africa’s local elections, involving more than 500 political parties. Voters are electing the leadership of nearly 300 municipalities responsible, among other things, for water supply, electricity and waste collection. As BBC News reports, the elections are an important test for the African National Congress (ANC), which lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994 in the 2024 national elections.

Support for the ANC is declining amid dissatisfaction with corruption, unemployment and crime. In the 2004 general election, the party received 70% of the vote, and two decades later, 40%. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa denied at the final campaign rally that the party was in decline, saying that the ANC was “going higher and higher”.

Problems with basic services

Residents of townships near Johannesburg told the BBC about disruptions to water and electricity supplies, rubbish in the streets and poor road conditions. In Alexandra, where the ANC has traditionally enjoyed strong support, some young people did not register to vote because of a lack of tangible change and deteriorating basic service delivery.

Registered voter Zandile Mncube said she would not vote because, according to her, the situation in her township had worsened over the years. In Soweto, resident Mduduzi Mahubo said his community is without water every Monday after 14:00. He intends to vote in order to change the attitude of local leaders towards residents.

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Reports by the auditor-general have for years pointed to the difficult state of most of South Africa’s 257 municipalities. In a recent report for the 2024–2025 period, only 39 municipalities received clean audit opinions, the highest rating for a public institution. These did not include the three Gauteng metropolitan municipalities: Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Polls and coalitions

According to an Ipsos poll, the ANC may receive 30% support, compared with 46% in the previous local elections in 2021. The Democratic Alliance (DA) is forecast to receive 25% of the vote, compared with 22% previously; other polls also indicate growing support for the party, including in Johannesburg.

Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd believes that coalitions will continue to be the main model of governance in Gauteng. Analyst Levy Ndou also suggested that cooperation between the ANC and DA could be inevitable in most major cities. South Africa’s Electoral Commission has seven days to announce the results, while parties are given 14 days to form governing bodies.

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