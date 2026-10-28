In the city of Lichtenburg, South Africa, Indian citizen Akhilesh Gupta appeared before a district court on charges of murdering 53-year-old police officer Annis Northman. He is also accused of violating immigration laws, driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s licence, and malicious damage to property, TimesLIVE reports.

Circumstances of the police officer’s death

According to police, on October 19, Northman, who served in the North West provincial crime intelligence unit in the Ngaka Modiri Molema district, was performing her official duties. She was crossing an access road near Lichtenburg Mall on Dr Nelson Mandela Drive when, according to law enforcement’s version, she was struck by a BMW SUV.

The police officer was taken to hospital by an emergency medical services team with serious injuries. She died later that evening. According to the investigation, video footage allegedly shows Gupta driving into the officer. He was initially charged with culpable homicide, but the charge was later changed to murder.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case postponed until November

Gupta, 23, first appeared in court on October 21, after which he was remanded in custody until the next hearing. The case was postponed until November 6 for the appointment of a Hindi interpreter and the possible submission of a bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lindiwe Mabasa said the suspect allegedly does not have valid documents to remain in South Africa. According to her, he arrived in the country on a visitor visa in 2024, which has already expired.

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