In Musina, South Africa, businessman Suliman Carrim, who is linked to the African National Congress, has been charged with attempted theft and money laundering. As Daily Maverick reports, he briefly appeared before the Musina Magistrate's Court on October 22. The case is linked to an alleged attempt to take two vehicles belonging to Absa out of the country.

The hearing of his bail application was postponed to October 30. According to the publication, it was not possible to schedule a hearing in court because the calendar was already filled with other cases. After the adjournment, the court was also informed that Carrim had to return to Pretoria for hospital treatment. He is being held at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Absa vehicles and documents

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that on July 22, law enforcement officers at the Beitbridge border post in Musina intercepted two vehicles that, according to preliminary information, were being transported from Mahikeng to the border for subsequent export to Malawi.

According to her, bank authorization documents had to be issued for the legal crossing of the border. However, the required authorization was allegedly not provided, after which, according to the police version, forged bank documents were arranged.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Limpopo provincial prosecution spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said that Carrim allegedly acted in collusion with his employees, attempting to steal two Absa vehicles and take them out of the country using forged documents. According to her, two accused are already in custody after being arrested during an alleged attempt to cross the border with Zimbabwe through Beitbridge in those vehicles.

Other proceedings

The new charges were brought less than a week after Carrim was detained on October 16 at OR Tambo International Airport as he was preparing to leave the country. This occurred amid a dispute over his failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission, where he was to complete his testimony. The commission had previously decided to initiate criminal proceedings over his repeated failure to appear and refusal to undergo an independent medical examination.

On October 28, Carrim is due to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, where a decision is expected on his bail application in the case concerning his failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission.

Read us on