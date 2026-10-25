In South Africa, former head of criminal intelligence Major General Mulangi Mphego has approached the Pretoria High Court seeking to have a police search of his home at Midstream Estate in Centurion declared unlawful. He is also requesting the immediate return of seized property, including three licensed firearms, paper legal documents and a mobile phone, TimesLIVE reports.

The application is connected to a two-day search in early July. The operation was conducted as part of an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder and obstruction of justice. The state is also investigating allegations that Mphego may have been involved in the theft of confidential police materials belonging to his late friend, Deputy National Police Commissioner Sindile Mphazi, who died of poisoning in 2021.

Questions over the warrant

Mphego's lawyers said that the Tembisa Magistrate's Court found no record of an application for the warrant or an accompanying affidavit. In a letter dated September 17, Senior Magistrate Genro du Plessis confirmed that he signed the search warrant on July 6, but a copy of the document was not entered into the warrant register that day in accordance with Section 21. He said he could not remember why this was not done.

Mphego claims this indicates that the warrant was issued “in a complete procedural vacuum.” He also says that police exceeded the scope of the warrant: its annexure authorized the seizure of electronic devices, including phones, laptops and portable data storage devices, but the operation also resulted in the seizure of firearms, ammunition and boxes of paper documents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claims about the consequences of the seizure

According to Mphego, armed people in masks and unmarked camouflage clothing were present in his home during the search. He said they took a direct part in inspecting the premises, opening a safe and handling his firearms. These claims represent the applicant's position in the case.

Mphego also says that the seized SIM card was the primary channel for two-factor authentication for 14 corporate banking profiles of his companies. According to him, this prevents him from making payments to suppliers and paying salaries. He also claims that he has spent more than 680,000 rand on private security services since the firearms were seized.

On Monday, Mphego was detained for unlawfully possessing more than 100 rounds of ammunition found during the search. Following a hearing at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, he was released on bail of 5,000 rand. Police have filed papers indicating their intention to oppose the application. The case is scheduled to be heard on October 27.

Read us on