In South Africa, suspended Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair pleaded not guilty to corruption charges at the start of his trial in the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria. This was reported by TimesLIVE.

Details of the charges

Nair is accused of allegedly receiving an upgrade to the security system at his home in Gauteng province worth about 200,000 rand in September 2016. According to the prosecution, the work was financed by African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

This involved the installation of an electric fence, an alarm system, perimeter sensors and a video surveillance system. The prosecution alleges that the work was allegedly offered and carried out in exchange for dishonest or improper actions by Nair in his influential position as a representative of the judiciary.

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Course of the hearings

Allegations against Nair were first made in 2019 during the state capture inquiry. In February 2020, he was suspended from his duties.

According to Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the prosecution's first witness was an employee of a Bosasa subsidiary. He testified about the alleged installation of security systems at the accused's home. The hearings are due to continue on Tuesday.

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