EFF leader Julius Malema, speaking at the Tshela Thupa election rally at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, promised decisive action against people who hijack buildings. According to him, such properties should be returned to municipalities and converted into affordable housing for workers and students.

As TimesLIVE reports, Malema said that criminal syndicates are hijacking buildings in the Hillbrow, Berea, Joubert Park and Marshalltown areas and collecting rent from people in need of housing. He also mentioned the fire in Marshalltown in August 2023 in a building owned by the City of Johannesburg.

Hijacked and neglected buildings

Malema said that the party would not distinguish between South African citizens and foreigners in the matter of illegal property hijacking. He said that from November 5, when elections are due to take place, those involved in hijacking buildings in Johannesburg would be regarded as criminals.

According to the politician, the problem also affects central Durban and the Point area, the central business district of KuGompo City, and Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape province. Malema also criticized the DA-governed City of Cape Town, accusing it of failing to formalize informal settlements and provide their residents with proper services.

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Criticism of municipal services

Malema devoted a significant part of his speech to water supply disruptions, sewage spills, the condition of roads and street lighting. He said that people in Hammanskraal died during a cholera outbreak linked to contaminated water and accused the City of Tshwane of improperly maintaining water treatment infrastructure.

The politician also mentioned Giyani, where, according to him, despite substantial spending on water projects, residents still travel long distances for water. He pointed to water leaks and dry taps in Rustenburg and prolonged water outages in the Motherwell, KwaNobuhle and KwaZakhele areas of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Among other problems, Malema named uncollected rubbish, sewage spills and damaged roads in a number of municipalities. He claimed that in some Eastern Cape communities, children are forced to cross rivers on their way to school because of the lack of bridges, while residents of areas in KwaZulu-Natal share water sources with animals.

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