In South Africa, several days before the local elections on November 4, political and business leaders discussed the country’s political and economic renewal. The conversation concerned reforms that should go beyond the voting itself.

Forum ahead of local elections

According to TimesLIVE, the forum was organized by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation. Influential representatives of South African politics and business took part.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Political and economic renewal

Participants in the discussion considered ways of political and economic transformation in the country. Reforms of local governance after the elections were a separate topic, according to the description of the TimesLIVE material.

The outlet published a recording of the discussion ahead of the vote for local self-government bodies. The material does not provide specific decisions or agreed plans resulting from the forum.

Read us on