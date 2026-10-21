In Polokwane, South Africa, five police officers accused of helping 46 undocumented foreigners evade immigration procedures were granted bail of 1,000 rand each. The officers, who serve at Polokwane International Airport, appeared before the city's magistrate's court.

As TimesLIVE reports, they were charged with defeating the ends of justice and violating the Immigration Act. Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the hearing was postponed until November 30 for further investigation.

Case circumstances

The charges are connected to an incident on April 17, 2025. On that day, a traffic inspector stopped a 22-seat Mercedes-Benz minibus on the N1 highway near Polokwane, carrying 46 undocumented foreigners.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The driver was arrested, and the minibus was escorted to the N1 weighbridge in Polokwane for further processing. After confirming that all 46 passengers lacked documents, the traffic inspector requested assistance from police officers at Polokwane International Airport.

Investigators' version

According to investigators, four male police officers and one female police officer arrived at the scene. They told the traffic inspector that they had arranged with the station commander to transport the group to Polokwane police station for further procedures.

However, when the station commander and the inspector later checked the information, neither the police officers nor the 46 foreigners were found at the station. The case was referred to the provincial anti-corruption unit, and the director of public prosecutions later ordered that charges be brought against the five law enforcement officers.

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