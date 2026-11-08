In South Africa, True North Events & Communications has filed a lawsuit against the Thabo Mbeki Foundation for 637,371.25 rand. As TimesLIVE reports, the claims are related to the cancellation of the African Peace and Security Dialogue event.

Preparation costs

The company claims that after the event was cancelled, it incurred significant expenses in preparing for it and costs related to suppliers. TimesLIVE describes the event as the flagship African Peace and Security Dialogue.

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Amount of the claim

The amount sought is 637,371.25 South African rand. This is not a court-established obligation for the foundation to pay the money, but a claim made by the company. True North Events & Communications links its financial claims to preparations for the event, which was subsequently cancelled.

The lawsuit is directed against the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in South Africa. TimesLIVE reported on it and on the expenses claimed by the company. The article describes the company's claim, not a court decision.

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