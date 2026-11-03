Anti-apartheid activist Sheila Barsel died in Cape Town, South Africa, on October 31 at the age of 82. She was one of the organizers who supported the work of the anti-apartheid movement: she helped prisoners obtain an education, organized meetings, maintained communication networks and worked on scholarships. Daily Maverick reports.

Work in the student movement

Barsel, born Sheila Lapinski, was born on July 3, 1944, in Johannesburg. She studied at the University of the Witwatersrand, where she became involved in student politics. She later moved to Cape Town and worked at the National Union of South African Students, Nusas, where she became general secretary.

In 1973, the apartheid authorities issued a banning order against her along with seven other Nusas leaders. Barsel could not attend gatherings, educational institutions, factories or printing works, and was also restricted to three magisterial districts. She was the only one of the eight Nusas leaders subject to a full five-year order, which ended in 1978.

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Advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and public service

After the ban expired, Barsel worked in the textile industry and took part in feminist initiatives and the lesbian and gay rights movement. In 1983, she headed the Cape Town branch of the Gay Association of South Africa and later became one of the founders of Lesbians and Gays Against Oppression.

In the 1990s, Barsel and other activists persuaded the African National Congress to include gay and lesbian rights in its political program. She also served on the executive body of the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality, whose campaign helped secure protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation in South Africa's 1996 Constitution. After the 1994 elections, she entered public service and joined the Strategic Management Committee, to which she was invited by Ebrahim Rasool, then a member of the Western Cape Provincial Executive Council responsible for health and social welfare.

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