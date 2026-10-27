In South Africa, participants in anti-immigrant protests are demanding that foreign business owners prove investments of at least R5 million. This requirement is being used to pressure traders and close shops, although it applies only to certain business visa applications, Daily Maverick reports.

Ministers’ statements and protests

On October 23, 2024, Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams stated in parliament that a foreigner must invest at least R5 million in the economy to obtain a business visa. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a similar statement as well.

Soon afterward, the Operation Dudula movement began claiming that foreign entrepreneurs cannot conduct business without such an investment. In June, protesters, according to the publication, secured the closure of foreign-owned shops in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga province, demanding proof of R5 million investments.

In the same month, the Alfred Duma municipality closed foreign-owned shops during a compliance inspection campaign. One shop owner told the publication that officials, among other things, demanded confirmation of the investment. The Pietermaritzburg division of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ordered the municipality to allow these shops to reopen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The right to self-employment

Nyiko Mnyusa, a lawyer with Lawyers for Human Rights, called the use of the R5 million rule a distortion of the Immigration Act. According to him, this threshold applies to some business visa applications, but it does not automatically apply to every foreigner conducting business in the country.

As Daily Maverick notes, refugees’ and asylum seekers’ right to self-employment is confirmed by case law. In 2014, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that there is no general ban on refugees and asylum seekers engaging in self-employment, and that the right to seek work in the Refugees Act also covers running one’s own business.

Lisl Faurie, a lawyer at the Refugee Rights Centre of Nelson Mandela University, said that lawful refugees and asylum seekers may work, open businesses, and hire employees without an R5 million investment. According to her, this also applies to holders of certain special permits, including the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit and Lesotho Exemption Permit, which allow them to work, seek work, and conduct business in South Africa.

Read us on