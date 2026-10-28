In South Africa, R1 billion from funds confiscated from criminals is planned to be directed toward combating organized crime and corruption. Another R1 billion is being allocated for the deployment of the army in areas with high gang activity, Daily Maverick reports, citing acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia.

The money comes from the Criminal Assets Recovery Account, which is replenished through the seizure of property and funds from criminal groups. According to the minister, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit and other institutions have seized and recovered more than R11 billion.

Police reform

Cachalia outlined a plan to reset the South African Police Service, including the depoliticization of leadership, restoration of criminal intelligence, strengthening detective units, combating gangs, and cleaning up procurement procedures. He links the reform to the work of Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s commission, which is examining corruption, the possible infiltration of criminal networks into the justice system, and institutional problems within the police.

To prepare the changes, the minister established an advisory group of 14 experts. It is expected to begin work before the commission publishes its recommendations, which are expected by January 2027. Among the first steps, Cachalia named the inclusion of independent external specialists in commissions that select provincial police commissioners.

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Stations, technology and procurement

One area of reform will be increasing the number of priority police stations from 35 to 140. These are stations with the highest crime rates, where resource shortages, including transport, are to be assessed and oversight of managers’ performance is to be strengthened. According to Cachalia, 87 of the 140 stations have already submitted improvement plans.

The police also plan to digitize the filing of reports, case registration, and document certification in order to free staff from part of their administrative work. A project for the Alexandra police station in Johannesburg is already ready for implementation.

A separate part of the reform concerns procurement. During the first stage of lifestyle audits of supply-system employees, 25 out of 54 staff members failed the check. Cachalia linked the need for such audits to the commission’s examination of the Medicare24 contract between the South African Police Service and Vusimuzi Matlala, who is described in the article as an alleged criminal leader. The minister also stated his intention to support 100,000 community patrollers, although funding for this program has not yet been secured.

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