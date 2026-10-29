In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet been asked to testify before a commission investigating alleged political interference in the investigation and criminal prosecution of apartheid-era crimes. Commission spokesperson Lionel Adendorf said that the president has already submitted an affidavit, and the officials gathering evidence do not consider his personal testimony necessary.

The president’s explanation

As TimesLIVE reports, Ramaphosa explained in his affidavit why he did not immediately agree to establish a separate commission after an appeal by former Truth and Reconciliation Commission members Yasmin Sooka and advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza. Their letter in February 2019 was supported by the then-chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Desmond Tutu.

The authors of the letter requested an investigation into prolonged delays in holding people accountable for apartheid-era crimes and claims of possible political influence on the process. Ramaphosa said he did not establish a commission at the time because, according to him, South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority and the justice ministry were already working to overcome the delays through other lawful means.

The president also denied personally interfering in the work of the police or prosecutors. According to him, attempts to influence the priority or pace of criminal proceedings could be regarded as executive interference in the independent work of the prosecution.

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Claims by victims’ families

Imtiaz Ahmed Kajee, the nephew of murdered anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, said during the hearings that Ramaphosa had ignored appeals from victims of apartheid crimes and their families. The president replied that this issue falls outside the commission’s mandate and that the law did not oblige him to establish a separate inquiry.

The commission was established in May 2025, approximately three decades after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission completed its work. It referred around 300 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority for criminal prosecution, but only a few of them reached court.

The commission is also examining claims of alleged secret negotiations involving African National Congress leadership under former president Thabo Mbeki and the party leadership of Jacob Zuma, and former South African army and police generals. According to the applicants, the purpose of such contacts may have been to avoid prosecution for crimes linked to human rights violations during apartheid. Mbeki denied these claims.

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