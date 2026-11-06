At the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court in South Africa, the hearing of Akilesh Gupta’s bail application was postponed to December 8. He will remain in custody until the proceedings continue, TimesLIVE reports.

Charges in the case

Gupta has been charged with murder, violating immigration laws, driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s licence, and intentional damage to property. On Friday, he appeared before the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court.

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According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lindiwe Mabasa, the charges are linked to an incident that investigators claim occurred on October 20, 2026. According to the prosecution, video allegedly shows Gupta driving a vehicle into a police officer who was on duty. The law enforcement officer sustained injuries and later died.

Status of stay in the country

It is also alleged that Gupta is an Indian citizen and does not have valid documents permitting him to stay in South Africa. According to the prosecution, he arrived in the country in 2024 on a visitor visa that has already expired.

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